Carnival set to open in Wichita Falls, masks are required

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You may have noticed that the carnival is setting up outside of Sikes Senter Mall, but how can that happen amid COVID-19?

According to Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order, Amusement parks and carnivals can open at 50 percent capacity.

But according to the city clerk’s office, a city permit has not officially been issued at this time as Talley Amusements will need to pass various inspections prior to the permit being issued. The inspection will take place Thursday morning.

If a permit is given, the carnival midway will open on Thursday and will run through August 2.

Masks are required for all guests and employees while they are on the carnival midway.

And according to their website, social distancing and sanitization guidelines will also be in place.

