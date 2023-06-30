WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspected drunk driver involved in a fatal head-on collision on Henry S. Grace Freeway in August 2021 entered his plea late Friday morning.

Carson Brady Lubbess, 21, of Hoschton, Georgia, pleaded guilty to intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle on Friday, June 30, 2023, in the 89th District Court with 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight presiding.

Prosecutor Kyle Lessor, Wichita County’s Assistant District Attorney, said a pending charge of manslaughter for which Lubbess was indicted was dismissed as a part of the plea agreement.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

Following his plea, Lubbess was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which was suspended to 10 years of community supervision. The suspended sentence will begin after Lubbess spends 180 days in custody, according to court officials.

Prior to Judge McKnight handing down the punishment for Lubbess, Lessor said the four surviving children of the victim, 81-year-old Jerry Fulfer, urged the prosecution to recommend the suspended sentence for Lubbess, who was left wheelchair-bound following the collision.

Authorities said Lubbess, who was a soldier in the United States Army and was stationed at Ft. Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma, was traveling north in the southbound lane of Henry S. Grace Freeway just before 3 a.m. on August 1, 2021.

According to authorities, Lubbess was driving a red Honda at a high rate of speed and was intoxicated when he collided head-on with a Chevy pickup traveling south. Fulfer, the driver of the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Lubbess was transported to a hospital in Dallas to receive treatment for injuries he suffered from the crash.