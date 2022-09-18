WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Los Muertos, a celebration of life, is just around the corner, and preparation kicked off with a workshop Sunday.

Held at the 9th Street Studios on Sunday, September 18, community members learned the history of Cartonería, or papier-mâché.

The workshop was led by local artist Amber Day Scott and provided opportunities for people to craft papier-mâché and learn how to build their own.

Organizers are encouraging people to build their own to be included in the procession to the altars during the Los Muertos event.

Alicia Duran with Potencia Projects said this is a great way to educate the community ahead of Día de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead.

“People think, ‘Day of the Dead,’ they want to contribute to saying, ‘Oh, it’s Halloween,’ when it’s very, very far from being Halloween,” Duran said. “It is one of the most important holidays that we celebrate as Hispanics. It’s a great way to see what our culture has to offer.”

For a schedule of upcoming events ahead of Día de los Muertos, click here.