CASA is in need of volunteers, here’s how you can become one

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An area non-profit is in need of volunteers to continue its mission of helping children in the foster care system.

Court Appointed Special Advocates, also known as CASA, is a nonprofit organization that has been crucial to children going through the foster care system since the 1980s.

Volunteers at CASA help a child especially after they’ve been through a traumatic time in their life.

Erica Mundt, the CASA Volunteer Coordinator, said the need is desperate.

“We don’t have enough of these CASA volunteers to really go out and be the voice for these kids,” Mundt said. “We don’t have enough volunteers to serve every one of them, so we need volunteers really bad.”

The requirements to volunteer with CASA are listed below:

Be 21 years of age or older

Successfully pass screening and background check requirements

Successfully complete initial training provided by the CASA of Red River program (30 hours of initial training plus 3 hours of courtroom observation & 12 hours of continuing education)

Be able to make a 24-month minimum commitment to a case (An average of 10-15 hours per month)

Be able to keep information confidential and work within established program guidelines

Those who are unable to volunteer are welcome to make a donation to continue CASA’s mission and keep the program alive.

You can visit CASA of Red River’s website to make a donation.