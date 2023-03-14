WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For three years, the annual Casablanca event has taken a break but it’s back now.

President of CASA Board Jessica Contreras said the event is geared toward letting the community know that court-appointed special advocates are always needed.

“I wish that our community was more aware of the amount that we get per day, and it happens right here within our community. Every day that we get a case that a child has been abused or neglected, that’s pretty much an everyday thing, and I wish there was more awareness on that,” Contreras said.

All proceeds from the event will go back to the CASA organization. Children who are taken into their care sometimes come without basic necessities such as shoes or backpacks.

The funds also help volunteers make commutes statewide.

“Some of our children are placed, out of the county, some of them are placed in the Dallas County, Houston area, all around the state, and this event is going to help our volunteers with expenses so that they can be able to make that commute,” Contreras said.

Contreras and her committee have been working hard for the return of Casablanca and are ready for the community to enjoy a night full of games, food, drinks, and live music, with one goal in mind.

“This is one of our main fundraisers, and it’s to bring more awareness, to our surrounding areas. Child abuse, unfortunately, is not going away, and it’s also to bring more volunteers to partner every child that comes into our care with a volunteer,” Contreras said.

She adds the necessity for volunteers is vital for each child. Volunteers are a part of their life throughout their entire case.

“Very beginning to the very end of the case. If you have a heart for children, a passion, it’s vital that these children have someone that they can lean on, that they can count on, and not someone that’s going to be in and out of their lives, but someone that’s going to be there,” Contreras said.

Raising funds and giving a helping hand, for children in need.

Casablanca takes place on April 15 down at the Forum, and tickets are $125. To purchase tickets, stop by the CASA location on 808 Austin Street.

For more information on how to volunteer for CASA, click here.