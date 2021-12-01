CASA volunteers adopt wish lists for foster kids

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Lots of local companies and organizations are making sure kids across Wichita Falls will have a merry Christmas this year.

First, the Sealed Air employees in Iowa Park and Wichita Falls have joined with CASA to shop for Christmas Angels to help foster kids get the gift they really want.

Since 2015, the group has been taking their wallets to Walmart, where they grab a card with the child’s age and wish list and then shop for whatever that child wants.

CASA Volunteer Coordinator Erica Mundt said it’s a gesture that means the world to those children in foster care.

“They’re already in such a place in their life that they didn’t choose,” Mundt said. “This is not the life that they chose, so to be able to give back to them to ensure that even if it’s just one gift that really is what they wanted. It really makes a world of difference, and it’s very rewarding to know that you’re just there to help them out in a very turmoil time in their life.”

The employees all-together adopted more than 300 kids that they’ll be providing holiday gifts to this year.

Learn more about the Angel Tree program here.