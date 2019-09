(KFDX/KJTL) — 97th district attorney Casey Polhemus is starting her re-election campaign.

She announced her plans this morning at the Bowie community center.

Polhemus was elected to the office, which includes Montague, Archer, and Clay counties, in 2016 as a republican.

She unseated incumbent Paige Williams in the primary.

You can hear from Polhemus on why she should be re-elected, on KFDX3’s 5 p.m. show.