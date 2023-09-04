WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for ways to cool down from the heat, it’s time to get a bit creative after Castaway Cove’s 2023 season comes to an end.

Several people spent their Labor Day either floating on the lazy river or slipping down the slides in an effort to beat the heat one last time.

General Manager Steve Vaughn said the year has been a great success. He said at times staffing can be a little tricky but, it was a bit easier this year.

“Yeah, it’s just a wonderful place,” Vaughn said. “And I personally made a lot of friends out here.”

He said he enjoys providing a fun place for people to cool down year after year.

“It makes me feel good,” Vaughn said. “Families can come out here, swim and have some family time to gather, friends can come out here and hang out and people can bring guests from out of town to come to the park.”

Vaughn said soon, he and the staff will sharpen their pencils as they plan for an even better 2024 season.