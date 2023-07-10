WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — KFDX, KJTL, and Texoma’s Homepage are once again partnering with Castaway Cove Waterpark for the second “Station Day” of the summer of 2023.

Members of the community are invited to visit Castaway Cove on Tuesday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and during that time, admission into the waterpark is only $14.99.

Make sure to watch for members of the KFDX and KJTL teams near the entrance to the park from opening until 6:30 p.m. They will be stationed near the waterpark entrance at a table with giveaways for park guests, so make sure to visit our booth while supplies last.

Community members will also have the chance to meet the people they see on KFDX and KJTL every single day, including Weekend Anchor Markeshia Jackson, weather anchor Dan Dickens, reporter Ariel Reed, multimedia journalist Dylan Jimenez, multimedia journalist Olivia Guzman, evening anchor Lauren Linville, and meteorologist Noah Trombley.

There will also be Snapchat filters available throughout the day.

The KFDX and KJTL teams cannot wait to meet you on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Station Day at Castaway Cove.