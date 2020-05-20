Castaway Cove hosts job fair to hire 200 employees

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As summer approaches, Castaway Cove officials have scheduled a job fair to hire 200 people for their staff.

The job fair will be Saturday, May 23 from 10 a.m.—3 p.m. and Tuesday May 26 from 2 p.m.—5 p.m. at the water park on 1000 Central Freeway East.

Positions across the park are available like lifeguards, retail, food, admissions, group sales, maintenance and grounds.

Applicants are encouraged to apply at the job fair while dressed appropriately. They must be 16-years-old or older.

Gov. Greg Abbott has not announced when water parks will be allowed to open, so Castaway Cove officials do not have a set open date set, though they are preparing for when the announcement comes.

For more information, click here for the website or call 940-322-5500.