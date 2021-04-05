Castaway Cove looking to hire 300 people

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Looking for a summer job? Castaway Cove Waterpark is looking to hire 300 people during their job fairs.

Tuesday, April 6 – 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 – 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 27 – 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The job fairs will be held at the waterpark located at 1000 Central Freeway East. Positions are open in all departments, including lifeguards, retail, food & beverage, admissions, group sales, and maintenance & grounds.

Interested applicants should apply in-person at the job fairs. Please come dressed appropriately and prepared for a job interview.

“We are looking for energetic, outgoing, and well-presented team members who enjoy creating a positive experience for our guests,” Park Manager Steve Vaughn said.

Applicants should 16 years old or older.

“Providing a safe fun work environment for our team members is our top priority,” Vaughn said.

Procedures that were developed last season for COVID-19 precautions will continue to be in place. This includes providing hand sanitizing stations throughout the park, modifying deck layouts for social distancing, and additional cleaning procedures to disinfect surfaces.

Castaway Cove Waterpark in Wichita Falls, TX features thrilling waterslides and attractions for every member of the family. The waterpark is located at 1000 Central Freeway East, off the Windthorst Road Exit on Highway 287 South. For more information on season passes, park admission, special events and group sales, guests can call (940) 322-5500 or visit CastawayCoveWaterpark.com