Castaway Cove makes big splash on opening day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On this scorching hot Friday, folks around Wichita Falls got some much needed relief.

Castaway Cove officially opened up for the year and there was no shortage of fun at the water park.

“Me and my buddies have been saving up money all school year waiting for this day and we finally got it,” water park attendee Chris Pruitt said.

The grand opening had some, like Addie, itching to get in.

“I was like Nana, we need to get here about at 9, and she was like okay okay,” Addie said.

Not just Addie though, anticipation for the delayed opening was at an all time high for everyone.

“I’m excited to be here and like hangout with my friends because I haven’t gotten to do that since, you know, corona,” water park attendee Emma Ostovich said.

“I went down the cliff hanger, it was kind of scary, frightening,” Pruitt said. “My buddies over there were screaming like little girls, but it was overall fun and exciting.”

Not just for those wanting to take a dip, but also for Steve Vaughn and the rest of the staff.

“All the guests that have been here for years, we’re all seeing each other for the first time today and it’s great,” Vaughn said.

Castaway Cove does have safety measures in place, like spreading picnic tables out for social distancing, not yet opening the water features in the kids’ area, like the tipping bucket. Also, the Pirates Plunge slide is still not ready.

They are still ready to make a splash this summer, providing much-needed relief from the Texas heat.

“Great turnout and I hope the whole summer is like this,” Vaughn said.

To add to the excitement, since they opened up so late this year, season passes have been lower in price.