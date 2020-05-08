Castaway Cove officials setting precautions for potential reopen

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Castaway Cove officials are putting a plan in place for their potential re-opening soon.

According to Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest executive order, people should avoid several different businesses including amusement and water parks. General Manager of Castaway Cove Steve Vaughn said COVID-19 has put them about three weeks behind but they have a plan in place should the governor allow parks to re-open.

“We are going to do the six-foot between everybody like all of the businesses are going to do here in town,” Vaughn said. “Also, we may go down our attendance. We may be at 25% or 50% depending on what the governor comes out and says.”

Vaughn also said season passes are on sale and they are hiring. If they are not allowed to open this summer, you will receive a refund or a pass for next year.