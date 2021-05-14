Castaway Cove readies for a second pandemic season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve been waiting for the right time to break out the sunblock and bathing suits, that time has arrived. Castaway Cove Water Park is opening its gates Saturday and welcoming in guests for the summer season.

The city-owned water park will be open on the weekends until May 28 when Castaway Cove shifts to a seven-day a week schedule.

Parkgoers will not be required to wear masks, but employees are required to wear them.

You can get season passes online right now for $79.99 and receive a 15% discount on food and merchaise all summer long. The price applies to all guests ages three and above.

You can your favorite can win a family four-pack to Castaway Cove over on our website. The Beat the Beat Giveaway is going on right now. This is a weekly drawing.

KFDX will also be hosting Park After Day every Friday this year. There will be a DJ and giveaways. We also encourage you to use our Park After Dark Snapchat Filter. Park After Dark starts Friday, June, 7.

You can also take advantage of Station Days at Castaway Cove this season. KFDX Day will be on June 10 and Texoma’s Fox Day is scheduled for July 20. Mark those dates on your calendar. We will have more details as we get closer.