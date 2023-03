WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Those at Castaway Cove Waterpark are hoping to bring in some energetic, outgoing people to work there.

Job fairs will be at Castaway Cove from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, and also on Tuesday, March 28.

Some of the open positions are lifeguards, retail, food and beverage, and more.

Officials with the waterpark say applicants should apply in person at their job fair and dress appropriately for a job interview.