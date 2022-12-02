WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning contemporary Christian band is set to perform in Wichita Falls.

According to a press release from the City of Wichita Falls, the chart-topping group Casting Crowns has extended their current “The Healer Tour” and will be at the Kay Yeager Coliseum on Friday, March 24, 2023, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for the performance go on sale on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office and on the MPEC’s official website, or by calling (940) 716-5555.

Special guests set to open for Casting Crowns include We Are Messengers and Ben Fuller.

Casting Crowns will feature its hit songs from their most recent album, Healer, including “Scars in Heaven” and “Crazy People”, as well as many of their other most beloved songs.

The band has been atop the Christian music charts for nearly two decades, with several number-1 hits and over 10 million albums sold worldwide.

Their 2005 album “Lifesong” won the group a Grammy Award for Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album.