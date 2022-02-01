WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a video of a catalytic converter theft and is asking the public for help.

Around 5 p.m. on January 28, a dark color Hyundai Sonata parked next to another vehicle behind Rapid Fire Pizza on Taft Boulevard.

Police describe the suspect as a white male wearing dark clothing exiting his vehicle. Video released by police shows both vehicles and the car being lifted, but the suspect can’t be seen too well.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.