WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the second year, Catholic Charities Fort Worth is serving veterans with the resource fair.

Vendors were set up in the lobby of Big Blue to showcase their specific programs and services to help veterans. Hospice of Wichita Falls, Vernon College and more were set up talking with vets.

The goal of the event was to reach out to community veterans who don’t always seek out services on their own.

“We just always want to let people know what veteran organizations are out there to serve veterans and as Catholic Charites Northwest Campus, we want to be that hub for veteran services to be able to know all the services available for veterans,” Director for Catholic Charities Northwest Services in Wichita Falls Rita Gauthier said.

Catholic Charities is open to all people regardless of denomination.

For more information about Catholic Charities click here.