Cats released from habitat, injured cat euthanized following Humane Society break-in

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Humane Society of Wichita County are asking the community for any information about a break-in.

According to a post on the official Humane Society of Wichita County Facebook page, an unknown suspect broke into the cat habitat Thursday night and released all the cats inside.

The Facebook post said one of the cats sustained injuries that required the cat to be euthanized.

Humane Society officials said the manner and severity of the injury to the cat lead them to believe the cat was kicked in the face.

According to a representative with the Wichita Falls Police Department, police were called for a property check but could not locate anyone.

Authorities said five cats were released and three returned.

Officials with the Humane Society are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to notify them.

