Caught On Cam: Fight at local Walmart, no one hurt

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A disturbance at the Walmart on Greenbriar caught on video leads to one man being taken to the state hospital.

According to authorities, the call came in around 11 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they discovered a man reportedly yelling racial slurs and soliciting a fight with any black male that arrived in the parking lot, police said.

“He said he was angry because a black male was looking at his wife while they were in the store,” said Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department. “During the investigation, the officers discovered the male needed an evaluation at the state hospital so an emergency commitment was done.”

A spokesperson for Walmart said no customers or employees were hurt during the incident.

A video of the situation was posted on Facebook by Staci Priddy, who gave our newsroom permission to use it.