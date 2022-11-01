VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A long-time business in Vernon goes up in flames and thick, black smoke Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, 2022.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at Brian’s Tire and Repair Service on U.S. 287 East. 16 Vernon firefighters fought the blaze with an aerial snorkel and foam.

The separate office building was saved, but the main building full of tires and equipment was a total loss.

Vernon Fire Chief Chris Cook said the employees were outside when they heard something and then saw the building erupt in flames.

Thick black smoke from the burning tires filled the sky and the access road of 287 had to be closed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation. No injuries were reported.