Cause of fatal rollover accident in Tillman County under investigation

TILLMAN CO., Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation is ongoing following a fatal rollover accident in Tillman County Sunday evening.

Mary J. Chapa, 51, of Frederick, was pronounced dead by Tillman County EMS paramedics.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety accident report, the accident occurred on Sunday, December 27 at approximately 9:19 p.m.

The report states that a 2001 Ford Explorer was traveling westbound on Highway 5 in Tillman County, 2 miles east of Frederick.

According to officials, the vehicle driven by Chapa departed the roadway for unknown reasons on the south side of the road and overcorrected.

The report states that the vehcle came back onto the roadway and rolled approximately two times coming to rest on all four wheels in the eastbound lane of Highway 5.

Chapa, the driver, was ejected from the vehicle.

A passenger was also involved in the accident but was not reported to be injured.

The report states that seatbelts were not in use at the time of the accident.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.