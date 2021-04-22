Cause of overnight vehicle fire under investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Fire Department officials said a vehicle fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage is currently under investigation.

According to WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal James Gowen, a structure fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 in the 4000 block of Weeks Park Lane at an apartment complex.

When crews arrived on the scene, they reported a vehicle was on fire underneath a carport at the complex.

Gowen said the vehicle fire damaged the car next to it as well as the carport, with damages estimated at approximately $35,000.

No civilians or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

