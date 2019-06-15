CDC study states Wichita Co. drug-related deaths ranked worst in Texas

Wichita County’s rate of drug-related deaths is ranked the worst in Texas according to a 2019 study.

It also found more Americans are dying from drug and alcohol abuse and suicides than any point in roughly the past 20 years.

Those staggering statistics are motivating a local non-profit to put a stop to opioid abuse.

Studies from the CDC show over the past 30 years, drug-related overdoses have increased by 1,125%.

A study was done in just the state of Texas with Wichita Falls being one of the leading cities in 2017

One local nonprofit is at the forefront of providing skills for family members as well as addicts to receive help and get back on track

“We help people regain their life that addiction took over whether it was intentional or unintentional,” Wichita Community Services counselor Mist Morrow said. “Through prescription through doctor.”

Morrow said she enjoys what she does and desperately wants to help the community cause drug addiction, and overdose hits home all to close to her.

“I have had family members even had one that overdosed, and her life was taken,” Morrow said. “It’s hard because you ask yourself what could I have done differently.”

One of the founders of Wichita Community Services has set up a step by step hands-on itinerary for drug prevention and rehabilitation for families

“Somebody has to step up and recommend ‘let’s train our parents on how to react when this invades our family,'” Wichita Community Services co-founder Steven Morrow said. “This can literally explode the inner circle of a family.”

One controversial step is parents testing their children without the children or teen having knowledge of it

“We recommend testing from 9 to 16.” Steven Morrow said. “Literally these children are being targeted at a very young age, and the drugs being delivered to them are scientifically designed to addict them after one or two uses.”

Although controversial, Steven Morrow said he wants to get this approved from the city so parents can stay one step ahead of a possible drug overdose or to have knowledge that their children are using.

The Wichita Community Services also provides help once a person back on track after addiction such as helping with a job, getting an ID, obtaining a food handlers card or information on other rehab centers such as Helen Farabe to get a loved one back to a healthy life.

Through all these services they want the public to know one thing.

“Don’t quit, don’t give up on them, understand this is going to be a long process nothing is fixed overnight,” Morrow said.

To learn more about what Wichita Community Services does, click here.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health National Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

This service provides free and confidential referrals to local treatment facilities, support groups and community-based organizations.