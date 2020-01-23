CEC launches morning pet grooming service

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Students in the Career Education Center grooming program have a brand new knowledge this evening after a first-time experience in the classroom.

This was the first day the career education center offered morning pet grooming to people in and around Wichita Falls.

“I kinda like to get messy with them,” CEC student Yukari Roman said. “They’re just so cute.”

At the CEC, students like Veronica Wilson and Roman are getting hands-on experience with live canines while putting to use the knowledge they’ve already gained in the classroom.

“If we’re nervous they are going to sense it and they’re gonna be nervous, if we’re afraid, they’re going to be afraid, all that,” Wilson said.

“They’re going to think something is wrong, that’s why we just tell her you’re a nice girl or boy,” Roman said.

Veterinarian medical instructor Amber West said they’ll provide services like baths, nail trims and they’ll clean the dogs’ ears, among other things.

“Doing these skills on a stuffed animal or just pretty much anything that’s fake doesn’t really teach them as much as having a dog or other animal here that’s alive and doing things that we tell them,” West said.

Experiences with live dogs that aren’t always offered to grooming students.

“There are a lot of schools here in Texas that don’t have the facilities to be able to do that so the career center really gives them an opportunity to do hands-on things and take those skills with them after they get out of this classroom,” West said.

“It gives them a chance to handle animals before they actually go out to vet clinics and start working with the clients,” CEC principal Synthia Kirby said.

The hands-on training in a learning environment not often offered to students and is an opportunity for students to develop skills that might be hard for future employers to resist.

Morning pet grooming will have three more sessions this month, along with six in February and many more in the months to come.

