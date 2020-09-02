CEC receives $5,000 worth of medical training supplies

Training future generations of health care providers have never been more important and that training just got a lot easier thanks to a donation to the WFISD Career Education Center.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Training future generations of health care providers have never been more important and that training just got a lot easier thanks to a donation to the Wichita Falls Independent School District Career Education Center.

CEC officials said this donation will have a lasting impact on students who may be tomorrow’s front line health workforce.

Those medical supplies include 60 sets of scrubs, 60 stethoscopes, 60 digital watches and IV training arms among other things were donated to the CEC’s medical department to benefit students courtesy of MSU Texas’ Area Health Education Center.

“We’re super grateful for them, their goal is to help students enter the healthcare field,” Career Technical Education Director Michelle Wood said. “We really try to provide as much opportunity for our kids and those donations are great because they just help take the burden off the school district purchasing those and our kids purchasing those so they can participate and maybe hopefully enter that medical community.”

Wood said there are five medical programs at the CEC, Occupational-Physical Therapy, Medical Laboratory Assistant, Certified Nurse Aide, Medical Assistant and Pharmacy Tech.

“We have hundreds of kids enrolled in those programs every year and so it really does help with not just one or two kids but hundreds of kids,” Wood said. “Any organizations like AHEC that provide opportunities for us, not only partner with us to buy supplies but they’ve also partner with us to find more clinical sites, they are using their connections to help our kids get into places.”

Students will be able to check these items out for their clinicals and bring them back after use.

One Health Science teacher, Amanda Arbogast, said the donations will also increase efficiency in the classroom as well.

“Prior to this year we only had like one skin arm that our students were able to practice the phlebotomy skill on of obtaining blood specimens so with that it really limited and stretched out the time it took for us to actually teach that to the students,” Arbogast said.

Arbogast said it’s more than just having additional supplies.

“It takes a lot for them to open up and up and want to do these fields because they are not confident in it so having the materials and more things to use in the classroom just builds their confidence level,” Arbogast said.

Confidence in the classroom hopefully will lead to confidence in the field and medical treatment rooms of the future.

Wood said AHEC also partners with them to find more clinical sites for students to put their learning to the test.