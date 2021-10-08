Celebrate Halloween a day early with Downtown Wichita Falls Development

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are unsure of where to trick-or-treat this year for Halloween, downtown Wichita Falls has you covered.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development will be hosting a Downtown Trick-or-Treat event again this year and welcome all to come.

Twenty-two businesses downtown will come together to offer a fun and unique trick-or-treat experience.

Families can stop by downtown with their little ones on Saturday, October 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to collect candy while checking out 22 of the local businesses Wichita Falls has to offer.

Here is a list of the 22 local businesses to take part and a map of where they are located:

Map from Downtown Wichita Falls Development

