Celebrate Halloween a day early with Downtown Wichita Falls Development

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are unsure of where to trick-or-treat this year for Halloween, downtown Wichita Falls has you covered.

Downtown Wichita Falls Development will be hosting a Downtown Trick-or-Treat event again this year and welcome all to come.

Twenty-two businesses downtown will come together to offer a fun and unique trick-or-treat experience.

Families can stop by downtown with their little ones on Saturday, October 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to collect candy while checking out 22 of the local businesses Wichita Falls has to offer.

Here is a list of the 22 local businesses to take part and a map of where they are located: