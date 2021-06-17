Celebrate Juneteenth with annual bash at Spudder Park

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some good news coming out the White House Thursday as President Biden signs a new Juneteenth Bill making it a federal holiday and what a better way to celebrate than with a festival.

The 15th Annual Juneteenth Bash will be taking place at Spudder Park. Folks who attend can expect some great food, live performances and plenty of fun for kids.

Even coordinator Crystal Washington-Pope says this event shows the community as a whole, that east side is still alive and well and says it’s the perfect way to celebrate many achievements over the years.

“Now that everything is coming about where it’s going to be federally recognized, I think that’s just awesome because back fifteen years ago people were like what are you talking about, what is this and now you see that it really was a big deal,” Washington-Pope said.

Things kick off Saturday, June 19, at 3 p.m. with performances starting at 7 p.m. On Sunday, June 20, things kick off at 2 p.m. and people will have a chance to hear some gospel jazz music.