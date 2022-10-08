HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL) — Since expanding to Holliday, Celebrate Recovery has made strides to lower drug addiction.

Compassion Church was the host of Celebrate Recovery and Broken Chain, a biker’s ministry, prayer rally.

Those in recovery gathered in a time of prayer and fellowship.

People also gave testimonies about their experiences and a demonstration on using nar-can.

Leaders of the program say the work is important not just for those struggling with addiction but with trauma or even mental illness.

“Celebrate Recovery Ministry and a biker’s ministry, in Broken Chains, can come together and make a little bit of a noise about the issue. And, try to stir up some concern in the community, then we are all for it. We want to do everything we can to encourage others to bring more Celebrate Recovery Ministries to the area,” Jack and Deelynn Lopez said.

