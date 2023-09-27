WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Today, our morning hosts celebrated National Morning Host Day.

In past years, Texoma has had many morning anchors grace their screens, including current Sports Director and Evening Anchor Tobin McDuff and Darrell Franklin.

National Morning Show Hosts Day is celebrated on September 27 as a day to get to know the hosts of your favorite morning show.

Get to know your Morning Hosts

How much do you know about Carney Porter and Jalen Wells?

Learn what brought our morning anchors into the industry, what their long-term goals are and what kind of cars they like in our Q&A segment.

Who’s Most Likely To?

Between Carney and Jalen, who’s most likely to wear sweatpants to work? Fall asleep on a night out? Strike up conversation with a stranger?