WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — MSU Texas is celebrating a century of excellence and as they pay tribute to the past, it’s key to celebrate a program that has been around for half the life of the university: The Shimadzu School of Radiologic Sciences

“I would put our students up against anyone, anywhere. Our graduates are excellent and if you go to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and have an X-ray anytime and say where’d you go to school, you’re going to find a lot of them went to Midwestern State,” Chair of Radiologic Sciences Dr. Beth Veale said.

That standard of excellence is what has kept Dr. Veale a part of MSU’s family for 32 years now.

It was 1972 when the Radiologic Sciences program was first proposed to the university and it started out as an associate’s program.

The program would eventually would grow into a Baccalaureate Degree in 1974 and it’s been growing ever since

“We also have a master’s program one of the first of its kind in the United States,” Dr. Veale said. “Radiology is sort of a broad field we call ours radiologic sciences because we used to just do X-rays just simple X-rays, then with the advent of MRI’s CT’s, ultrasounds, nuclear medicine, radiation therapy we had to broaden the term to include more of those imaging sciences.”

The program now boasts a state of the art facility equipped with X-Ray machines.

The facility will play host to the 91st Texas Society of Radiologic Technologists annual meeting, milestones that Veale say are crucial for the next generation of radiologists.

“So people may think of Midwestern as this little university,” Dr. Veale said. “Health sciences is huge here and well thought of nationally so were really proud to be a part of that.”

As MSU Texas celebrates 100 years in existence and the radiology program celebrates 50 years of its own, Dr. Veale said the program will surely last for another 50 years, and beyond.

“And I work every day to make sure that happens,” Dr. Veale said. “We’ve increased our clinical sites. I think we have 27 now, when I started here in 1990 we had five.”

Radiology, a field of study that has shaped lives and shaped the history of MSU Texas.

“I may not be a good wife, I may not be a great mom, I may be the worst housekeeper on the planet, but I am still an excellent radiographer and that was because of the education I got and the education I get every day working with these students,” Dr. Veale said.

Dr. Veale said the department hopes to bring a doctorate program to the university.

For more details on the 91st Texas Society of Radiologic Technologist Annual Meeting click here.