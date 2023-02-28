WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Nothing quite says a good time like good food! Wichita Falls has no shortage of either.

If you’re wanting to try something new, how about starting things off at Fazmoz Caribbean Cuisine?

“I met my husband here, which is how we came about with the name Fazmos. We both love to cook my nickname is Faz and his nickname is Mo so it’s like a love story. Caribbean girl meets American boy collaborated and opened a restaurant Fazmoz,” Fazmoz Owner Fatisha Evans said.

Fazmoz brings the taste of the islands, right here to you!

“People drive miles and miles away just to try our oxtails but after the oxtails, we have our salmon. Our salmon is so tasty our shrimps and our jerk sauce or calypso sauce,” Evans said.

While the oxtails are popular, Evans said their entire menu is guaranteed to satisfy! Next, we head on over to Chicago Pizza Kitchen.

“Chicago Pizza is all about family, friends and memories. It basically started out from a trip to Chicago. My wife and I, she was getting her doctorate degree and we were just immersed in the culture,” Chicago Pizza Kitchen owner Thaddeus Turner said.

So the restaurant was born, serving up delicious pies with all the toppings you could imagine.

“Chicago style pizza is of course made like a pie, of course, your ingredients are at the bottom and it rises where your sauce is on top, and also the wings.,” Turner said.

And, you can’t have dinner without dessert, right?

“Our most popular items right now are our jumbo cookies. We hang out Tuesday through Saturday, with a rotating menu,” Sweet 1020 owner Tamarasha Smith said.

There’s something to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth at Sweet 1020, and service comes with a smile. The dessert shop also offers its location to be used for events!

“To be a black-owned business here in my hometown is phenomenal. The support I get is profound like I couldn’t ask for a greater place to be,” Smith said.

Sentiments that are shared.

“Going on my fourth year on August 17, 2023, the community, you guys, if it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t be here,” Evans said.

So make some time to satisfy your hunger and check these places out.

