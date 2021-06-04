Celebrating National Cheese Day with On The Border

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — June 4 is National Cheese Day, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with a bowl of queso.

Representatives from On The Border, located at 3111 Midwestern Parkway at Sikes Senter Mall, joined Jaron Spor and Daniella Hankey on KFDX Morning Edition Friday morning.

Queso is the number-one selling menu item at On The Border and many guests have claimed they are happily addicted.

Some of On The Border’s queso dishes include:

Grilled Queso Chicken – Simple and delicious, this perfectly seasoned mesquite-grilled chicken breast is topped with On The Border’s signature queso and fresh sliced avocado, served with sautéed vegetables and cilantro lime rice.

– Simple and delicious, this perfectly seasoned mesquite-grilled chicken breast is topped with On The Border’s signature queso and fresh sliced avocado, served with sautéed vegetables and cilantro lime rice. Signature Queso – Prepared in-house with tomatoes, green chiles, onions, cilantro, poblano & jalapeño peppers

– Prepared in-house with tomatoes, green chiles, onions, cilantro, poblano & jalapeño peppers Smoky Queso – Signature Queso kicked-up with roasted red chile tomatillo salsa and cilantro

– Signature Queso kicked-up with roasted red chile tomatillo salsa and cilantro Border Queso – Signature Queso mixed with green chile sauce for an extra kick

Even better, every day can be a National Cheese Day when you join Queso Club at On The Border, where you get to enjoy 365 days of Queso.

To join please, visit On The Border’s website, sign up for Border Rewards and choose to opt into Queso Club for a year of Free Queso! It costs just $1 to join.

Upon joining the Queso Club, members can enjoy On The Border’s original Signature Queso prepared in-house with tomatoes, green chiles, onions, cilantro, poblano and jalapeño peppers for FREE with every order, once a day, for the next 365 days.

The first-of-its kind subscription and is available for both dine-in and To-Go orders.