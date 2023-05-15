WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — When you think of the Salvation Army of Wichita Falls, you probably think about the Red Kettle Program and the bell ringers, but Major Joe Burton said they are much more than that.

“In the building we’re in, this is our family store and the sales that come through this store will go back into the program. Whether it’s helping someone with clothing, if someone needs a clothing voucher they can come through here and get it, and if they need food they can come over to the admin building as well,” Burton said.

In fact, Burton said every single day at noon, anybody who walks through the doors will be served a free lunch. But he said he, his staff, and volunteers sometimes aren’t enough.

“There’s a lot of ways they can help. If you’ve got some clothing they want to donate, we’d be more than glad to take it to help those people who maybe not be able to get it. We also have a feeding program that happens every day if you’d like to come and just volunteer their time to do a feeding program that starts at noon and we also serve dinner,” Burton said.

Something that Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana wishes more folks would get involved in.

“I hope citizens have the chance to come by the thrift store, you see the bell ringers, or just come by and see what they do here, they’re housing people and feeding people and these are members of our community that are sometimes in need. And sometimes it’s a short term and sometimes its a little longer term but it’s just a great community asset,” Santellana said.

An asset that both Burton and Santellana hope sticks around for another century, providing hope for those who have lost everything.

National Salvation Army Week will wrap up on Saturday with a free lunch and a 50 percent off sale at their family store. For a full list of events happening this week, click here.