Celebrating Women’s History Month: Lacey Morgan makes history in WF Chamber of Commerce

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Earlier this year, the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce announced Lacey Morgan as its new chair, becoming the second woman to be ever the chair of the chamber, following Kay Yeager.

When the chamber was founded more than 100 years ago, it was called the Businessmen’s League of Wichita Falls.

It only took about 100 years to have the first woman be the chair of the board and that was Wichita Falls legend, Kay Yeager.

And about a decade later, Morgan became the second.

“Big shoes to fill,” Morgan said. “I’d say that we’ve come a long way but it was time. And I am honored and privileged to be the second.”

Morgan is the owner of CareTeam In-Home Care, a home health care service that was owned by Morgan’s grandmother and passed on to her.

Coming from a family of strong businesswomen, Morgan said she hopes to see more of that in the chamber.

“I think it’s a tough ask because they’re busy not only running businesses and companies of their own or even just in management positions but also they’re often the household managers and they’re running their families as well,” Morgan said. “But we definitely need more women. We need their input and their perspective.”

Chamber staff members are showing they push women forward as well with eight of 11 staff members being women.

“Even among those eight, they’re very diverse. Backgrounds and experience, even where they’re from, they’re not all from Wichita Falls,” Morgan said. “We have a really diverse chamber staff which I think really helps us out.”

Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Marketing Director Katie Britt is Morgan’s cousin and she said Morgan is well-suited for her new role.

“She has the ability to be graceful yet she commands such respect in the board room,” Britt said. “She is a business owner, she’s active in our community, she’s a super volunteer and I just feel like she’s somebody that all women in our community can and should look up to.”

And that’s exactly the type of role model Morgan hopes she is.

“I just grew up inundated by the idea that women not only could be but are successful businessmen and talented and tough and brilliant. I always had that role model but I realize that not every young woman has that. So I think it’s important that we celebrate women in leadership and women with business success so people can see that,” Morgan said.

Morgan also said she hopes society gets to a place where women in leadership are not rare or unusual but the norm.