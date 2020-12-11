Celebration of life scheduled for Wichita Falls bodybuilder killed in October

DALLAS (KFDX/KJLT) — Two months after he was fatally shot in Richardson, a well-known Wichita bodybuilder who graduated from Rider and MSU Texas will be remembered Sunday in Allen.

Richardson Police officials said Clayton Baxter, 37, was shot and killed on October 25 in what authorities are calling a physical confrontation. Since his death, loved ones have started the social media movement #JusticeForCBax.

On Sunday, there will be a celebration of life at Destination Dallas in Allen. It is located at 1300 Central Expressway. There will be a dedication workout and balloon release. The guest singer for the event is Britney Holmes, who was a contestant on Season 16 of American Idol.

According to investigators with the Richardson Police Department, Baxter and the shooter were introduced by a mutual friend. Police said officers started life-saving efforts on Baxter before paramedics took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man suspected of shooting Baxter has been cooperative in the investigation, according to Richardson police. Investigators plan to bring the case before a grand jury.

Back in 2014, Baxter owned Lonestar Water Hauling in the middle of the drought when the city had strict water restrictions. However, he is best known as a champion bodybuilder earning many awards.