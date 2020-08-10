Celebration of Life service set for Rider football player tragically killed in car wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A service to remember the life of a Wichita Falls teen who tragically died from injuries suffered in a car wreck has been set.

Kaleb Honea passed away on August 4, 2020, from serious injuries after his car collided with a semi on July 20, 2020.

The celebration of life will be held at The Warehouse off of Lamar street in Wichita Falls.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. for everyone to come and go as they please. There will also be disposable masks and sanitizer at the entry if needed.

