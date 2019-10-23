Cell phone case that feels like human skin

(KFDX/KJTL)— Cell phone cases are designed to set your phone apart, but a new prototype is designed to feel like a human.

Today we’re gonna talk about this newly-developed phone called Case Protoype, and it’s designed to feel like human skin.



But first, let me just get this out of the way.… ewwwww.



The peculiar project is a team effort by researchers from France, and England.



It uses silicone to mimic the feel of skin and sensors to “feel” your touch, and It can detect and differentiate tickling, pinching and caressing.



The skin even sends signals to the phone, which can respond with emojis.



The developers said the device aims to explore the intersection between man and machine.



It is only a project at this stage and doesn’t appear to be for sale yet.

