Census 2020 honors Juneteenth

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — Census workers have completed 96% of the 2020 Census “Update Leave” operation- where 2020 Census invitations and paper questionnaires are delivered to households in certain, often rural, areas across the country.

In these areas, most households generally do not receive mail at their homes, so census workers drop off census materials in person.

When the operation is complete, nearly every household nationwide will have received an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census either in the mail or from a census worker.

As of June 18, 61.5% of households have responded to the census.

The U.S. Census Bureau urges households to respond now by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire, responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020 using the provided Census ID.

Census workers are dropping off census materials at the front doors of roughly 6.8 million households nationwide, including Puerto Rico.

Census workers began delivering materials on March 15 but suspended delivery on March 18 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Census workers resumed delivery on May 4 as part of a phased restart of 2020 Census operations. In some areas of the country, the operation is complete, and in others, it will be completed soon.

In addition to delivering census materials, census workers also update the Census Bureau’s address list in these areas to ensure no living quarters were missed.

This helps reach people in areas where the majority of households may not receive mail at their home’s physical location, such as small towns where mail is only delivered to post office boxes or areas affected by natural disasters.

Currently, nearly 4 out of 10 households have yet to respond to the 2020 Census, which is why the Census Bureau urges every household to complete it as soon as possible online, by phone or by mail.

Households that do not respond to the invitation will be visited by a census taker during the Nonresponse Followup Operation.

Your response shapes decisions about how public funds are spent for schools, fire and emergency services, and health care for your community. Results from the 2020 Census also determine how many seats each state receives in Congress and provide data for redrawing legislative districts.

If your household has not received an invitation in the mail or at your door, please respond online at 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.

For more information, visit the 2020 Census COVID-19 operational adjustments page.