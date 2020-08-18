Census 2020 still hiring across the nation

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — In a little under a year, our nation will conduct the once-a-decade census, which is a population count of everyone in the United States.

As you can imagine, this is a huge task, and that is why the U.S. Census Bureau is hiring employees across the country.

Hundreds of thousands of people are needed to ensure we get an accurate count.

If you’re interested in working for the Census Bureau and being a part of this historic event, visit https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html or call 1-855-JOB-2020.