Census 2020 Task Force gets $15,000 donation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A whopping $15,000 check was donated to the city’s 2020 census task force Tuesday.

The well-needed funds will go toward the promotion and marketing plan that focuses on increasing awareness of the census count.

Mac Cannedy, who serves as the president or vice president on a number of the foundations donating said he understands the importance of an accurate count, so once he heard there was a shortage of funds he sprung into action.

“It’s very important that we get a correct count for this year so I was glad to help out in providing funds,” Cannedy said. “It’s very important that we get a correct count, I mean federal funds and state funds are at risk if we don’t have a correct count.”

Of the $15,000, the J.S. Bridwell Foundation, Bryant Edwards Foundation and Fain Foundation donated $5,000 each.