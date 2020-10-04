Census deadline pushed to Oct. 31 from Oct. 5 date

The census deadline is fast approaching and several areas of Wichita Falls are still on the under-reporting list.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Adjusting its timeline due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 U.S. Census deadline has been pushed to Oct. 31 from it’s original Oct. 5 date.

“As a result of court orders, the October 5, 2020 target date is not operative, and data collection operations will continue through October 31, 2020,” said in a statement by the Census Bureau on Friday Oct. 2. 

Here are the most recent numbers about the 2020 Census response rates, according to Wichita Falls Planning Administrator Karen Montgomery-Gagne.

Response Rates as of Oct 1, 2020:

Total Combined Rate (Self + Census Taker):

National – 99.1%

Texas – 99.7% – jumped in rank to #17 from #22 on Sept 26

Self – Response – Local Level:

Wichita Co – 64.5%

Wichita Falls – 63.5% – last week we had 63.1%

Texas – Self Response Rate: 62.4%

To respond to the census, click here.

