CenterPoint Energy asks Oklahoma customers to continue conserving natural gas

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — CenterPoint Energy is asking Oklahoma customers to continue temporarily conserving natural gas by lowering their thermostat settings at least through Monday, February 22.

Even though temperatures are beginning to warm up, the extreme winter weather and high heating demand across many parts of the U.S. during the past week have put pressure on natural gas supplies.

CenterPoint Energy asks its customers, if possible, to reduce their thermostat settings to 60-65 degrees during the day when at home, and lower the setting an additional 5-10 degrees when asleep or away from home until Friday morning, February 19.

This step can help relieve the demand for natural gas supplies so all customers may continue to receive gas service.

If a customer experiences a loss of gas service, they should contact the utility at 888-876-5786.

CenterPoint Energy officials said they apologize for any inconvenience and thank its customers for their continuing efforts to conserve energy.

The utility offers these additional energy saving tips for customers: