Central Freeway closed at Bacon Switch Road after fatal head-on collision

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Traffic on Central Freeway at Bacon Switch Road has been closed while multiple agencies respond to a head-on collision.

A spokesperson with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed at least one fatality resulting from the collision.

According to police, a 1-ton flatbed Ford was driving the wrong way on Central Freeway near Bacon Switch Road.

Police said the truck was in the northbound lane heading southbound and speeding.

At least 20 units from the Wichita Falls Police Department, Wichita Falls Fire Department and DPS are all currently on scene.

