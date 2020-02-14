Century-old Archer Co. News back in business after almost closing

Archer County residents might be pleased to learn that their century old newspaper is officially not going out of business and is back in Archer City native hands.

ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Archer County residents might be pleased to learn that their century-old newspaper is officially not going out of business and is back in Archer City native hands.

As a matter of fact, Archer County News’ former owners are back in business as well as serving as editor and publisher for the time being.

Blake Gumphrect, who purchased the newspaper from Jerry and Barbara Phillips suddenly decided to leave and sell or close the paper after a month of ownership.

“If we had known this was going to happen we never would’ve sold, but we had no idea this would happen like it did, but we’re willing to stay on as long as we have to until it’s made right,” Barbara Phillips said.

The Phillips then received a call from two Archer City High School graduate brothers who did not want to see the weekly edition turn its final page.

“All we had was a prayer and just settle for whatever happened, well the phone rang and there was an answer to prayer,” Jerry Phillips said.

Luke and Dan Haile of L & D Haile Properties, LP are the owners of Archer County Publishing Company, Inc.

“They were both my students at Archer City High School when I taught there, and they’ve been so involved in this community for a long time, and they do a lot of things that people don’t know that they do,” Barbara Phillips said.

The Phillips said they are very grateful for the people of Archer County who continued to show their support throughout this process.

“The motivations for my brother Luke and I in getting involved in the Archer County New is all about the youth and citizens of Archer County. A strong well-run community paper is the kind of glue that helps hold people together and we are excited to have Jerry and Barbara Phillips, the previous owners on board to help us get things going.” Dan Haile, President of Archer County Publishing Company, Inc.

They are looking for a long-term editor and publisher.