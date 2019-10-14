CEO reported missing in San Jose found dead in car

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Erin Valenti has been reported missing since Monday, Oct. 7, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Valenti’s body was located inside a parked car, according to a family friend.

The San Jose Police Department is conducting a death investigation in the 6500 block of Bose Lane in San Jose.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of death.

The last time anybody possibly saw Valenti was around the Alamaden Valley neighborhood in South San Jose.

Valenti is the CEO of Tinker, a Utah based tech company.

The 34-year-old was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans in Palo Alto driving a grey Nissan Murano rental with license plate 8LUD641.

Alarms were raised when Valenti didn’t show up for the Utah Woman Tech Council awards, where she was a finalist. Valenti also never return the rental car and missed her flight back to Utah.