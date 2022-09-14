WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Final arrangements have been made for a beloved Wichita Falls couple as the community continues to mourn their passing following a plane crash on Tuesday.

Chad and Brandi Wilson, owners of the local construction company Wilson Contracting, lost their lives on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, when a plane carrying the couple crashed in Arizona.

According to a post made by a family member on Wilson’s Facebook page, visitation for the couple will take place on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hampton Vaughan Crestview.

Funeral services will take place the following day, on Saturday, September 17, at First Baptist Church in downtown Wichita Falls at 10 a.m. in the Worship Center.

An email account has been set up for friends and family members of Chad and Brandi Wilson to send pictures or videos of them with the couple that will play in a slide show during the service.

Email photos and videos of the Wilsons here.

A shirt has also been designed in honor of Chad and Brandi Wilson and is available for purchase online.

Texoma’s Homepage first reported the deaths of the Wilsons on Tuesday, September 14, 2022, following the news of their plane crashing in Arizona.

According to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:48 a.m. (Arizona time) on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the sheriff’s deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon Substation responded to an area north of Seligman about a report of a missing aircraft.

Deputies notified the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of a plane that had gone off the radar between Kingman and Flagstaff.