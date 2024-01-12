AUTHOR’S NOTE: This story contains graphic details of alleged crimes committed against children, including child abuse and torture, that some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised before reading.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Testimony continued on Friday, January 12 in the trial of a Burkburnett man charged with torturing three girls with many experts called by the prosecution to take the stand.

Daniel Angel Ortiz, 36, of Burkburnett, stands accused of 16 felony offenses, including six counts of injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily or mental injury, five counts of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence by impeding breath and continuous violence against the family.

Testimony in the Daniel Ortiz trial in the 78th District Court, courtesy of Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

The trial of Ortiz began on Monday, January 8, 2024, after a jury was seated. Testimony got underway on Tuesday, January 9, with several law enforcement officials testifying and the three alleged child victims taking the stand on Wednesday, January 10, and Thursday, January 11.

The prosecution, led by Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie, continued calling witnesses, including multiple experts, on Friday, January 12, in 78th District Court with Judge Meredith Kennedy presiding.

Child psychologist of alleged victims cross-examined

Testimony began at around 9 a.m. on Friday, January 12 with Jennifer Rosada, a child psychologist who counseled the three alleged victims for roughly a year, returning to the stand to be cross-examined by defense attorney Gant Grimes.

Rosada testified that a loving home is necessary for the development of children and that parents play a key role in development. She testified that children don’t just need parents to provide their basic necessities, but also love, trust and security.

Gant Grimes questioning a witness, courtesy of Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

Grimes questioned Rosada as to whether or not trauma can be experienced by children even in a loving household. He referenced an anecdote where a child perhaps would watch a horror movie at too early of an age, and that could potentially be traumatic for them even if their parents didn’t intend to traumatize them.

Gillespie objected to Grimes’ line of questioning, which Judge Kennedy sustained. Grimes rephrased, asking if trauma could occur in a loving home. Rosada reiterated that a safe environment is necessary for the proper development of children.

During redirect examination, Gillespie asked Rosada how many patients she has treated for acute post-traumatic stress disorder caused by a movie, namely Harry Potter. Rosada testified none. Gillespie then asked how many patients she’s treated for acute PTSD caused by abuse. Rosada testified many.

Gillespie then addressed a forensic interview with the youngest alleged child victim, in which the child was observed having a “visceral” reaction to seeing a roll of duct tape. Gillespie asked Rosada if this was normal for children showing signs of PTSD.

Jennifer Rosada on the stand, courtesy of Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

Rosada testified that seeing anything associated with a period of time during which abuse is alleged could serve as a trigger for the child. She testified further that it could cause a child suffering from PTSD to recreate the memory of being abused in the present.

Rosada then testified that the disclosures of abuse made by the children were unprompted and that she did not ask the girls questions about the allegations when they made outcries to her. She also testified that children do not have an expansive vocabulary when it comes to verbalizing trauma.

Grimes then further cross-examined Rosada, asking if she spoke with the mother or father of the three alleged child victims in this case. Rosada testified that she did not have access to the parents of the girls. She said, normally, she would discuss child trauma with the parents.

Grimes then asked Rosada if the children had been in contact with their biological father since the alleged abuse occurred. She testified that one of the girls had requested to speak to their father, but she could not get in touch with him.

After a few more questions, Rosada was released from the witness stand.

Chair that Ortiz allegedly bound children to brought in

Texas Ranger Matt Kelley showing the jury the chair, courtesy of Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

After a hearing outside of the presence of the jury, Gillespie called Texas Ranger Matt Kelly to take the stand.

Officials with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office then brought in a chair to admit as evidence. Kelly would later testify that this chair was one used by Ortiz during the incidents of alleged abuse of the children.

Kelly then pointed out to the jury places on the chair that appeared to have residue from an adhesive on it, noting spots on the legs of the chair as well as the back arch of the chair, and various other places.

The chair Ortiz is alleged to have taped the children to in the courtroom, courtesy of Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

Kelly testified that the adhesive residue found on the chair was consistent with what would be left from gorilla tape or duct tape and that the children were likely taped to this chair.

Kelly testified that during his investigation, it was important for him to establish a timeline of when the instances of abuse may have occurred. He testified that this can be difficult to do at times when children are young.

Kelly testified that she spoke with the mother of the children before the trial to help establish a timeline of the alleged abuse. He also testified that the children were enrolled at a Burkburnett ISD elementary school from the beginning of the school year in August and that they were not enrolled at the school by November.

Child trauma, PTSD expert takes the stand

The prosecution then called Dr. Joann Murphy to the stand. Prior to her testimony in front of the jury, a hearing was held outside their presence to determine whether or not she would be allowed to testify in this case as an expert witness.

Dr. Joann Murphy gives her testimony during the Daniel Ortiz trial, courtesy of Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

During that hearing, Dr. Murphy testified that she earned two doctoral degrees and has been a licensed psychologist since 1975. She testified to her extensive experience in dealing with child victims and her knowledge regarding child abuse, child torture, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Dr. Murphy testified that PTSD in children is a serious mental injury and that depending on the severity of the abuse a child experienced, the child’s relationship with the abuser, and the longevity and consistency of the abuse, the child could be dealing with the PTSD throughout their life, and that most individuals retain residual issues that are often lifelong.

Grimes cross-examined Dr. Murphy regarding the difference between child abuse and child torture. Dr. Murphy testified that she’s not an academic, so she hasn’t researched the topic, but she has dealt with it over the course of her practice.

Dr. Murphy also testified that not many cases of child torture exist, so there aren’t large bodies of research on the topic.

“Who does that?” Dr. Murphy testified. “We’re talking about a subset of really ill people.”

Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie questioning a witness, courtesy of Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

Despite objections from the defense, Dr. Murphy was allowed to testify as a witness in the trial. She was called to take the stand at around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Gillespie questioned Dr. Murphy regarding the differences between child abuse and child torture. Dr. Murphy gave a widely accepted definition of a longitudinal period of abuse characterized by two or more instances of physical abuse and two or more instances of psychological maltreatment.

Gillespie asked Dr. Murphy if the allegations against Ortiz, which he listed to her as hypothetical, fit the definition she gave of child torture.

“To a T and more, yes,” Dr. Murphy testified.

Dr. Murphy testified that child victims of abuse are very likely to later be diagnosed with PTSD and that symptoms of PTSD can look different from one child to another because all children are different.

“We know that physical abuse is sometimes easier to get over than psychological abuse, depending on the severity and particularly who the alleged perpetrator is,” Dr. Murphy testified.

Daniel Ortiz in the 78th District Court, courtesy of Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

During cross-examination, Dr. Murphy testified that she had not met with the alleged victims or the defendant prior to the trial and that she was not called to testify in order to diagnose the children.

Grimes grilled Dr. Murphy about the credibility of the term “child torture,” as there is not as extensive research on the subject as there is for other child abuse subjects. He questioned how something could be accepted as a definition if it’s not found prominently in the modern version of the psychological diagnoses guidelines found in the DSM-5-TR.

Dr. Murphy testified that child torture is a rare phenomenon that doesn’t have a lot of research behind it and that the current research is laying a groundwork for which child torture could be added to the DSM-5-TR in the future.

Second week of testimony begins Tuesday, January 16

As Monday, January 15, 2024, is a federal holiday, no proceedings will be held that day.

Testimony is set to resume on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, with several more witnesses expected to be called by the prosecution before the defense begins presenting its case.

Following the case being rested and closed by both the prosecution and the defense, both sides will present the jury with closing arguments before they begin deliberating to decide what charges, if any, to find Ortiz guilty of committing.

If convicted of any of the six first-degree felony charges against him by the jury made up of seven women and five men from Wichita County, Ortiz faces up to life in prison. He has elected to have the jury set his punishment if convicted of the crimes he’s accused of.