‘Chalk the Walk’ brightens sidewalks, driveways in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All it takes is a little chalk and somewhere to doodle as Wichitans create a little joy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sheppard Air Force Base families living off base have been spreading supportive messages through chalk art on sidewalks and driveways in their neighborhood.

The SAFB Homes LifeWorks crew is doing something called chalk the walk, encouraging residents to take part in this positivity.

It doesn’t stop there though, David and Addison Franticelli chalked the brick on their Wichita Falls home.

SAFB Lifeworks had to cancel all of their events, but this was a way to keep the fun going, even when stuck at home.

“I can’t see them but at least I’m like hey I’m still here and I want you to know I’m coming up with things that I want you guys to do so that way I can see you,” SAFB LifeWorks Serena Ramirez said.

