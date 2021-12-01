Chamber announces keynote speaker for 2021 Economic Forum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Chamber Wednesday announced the keynote speaker for their 2021 Economic Forum will be Dr. Tedd Mitchell, Chancellor of the Texas Tech University System.

As Chancellor, Dr. Mitchell is at the head of a $2.5 billion, five-university higher education enterprise that enrolls more than 63,000 students, an endowment valued at more than $1.3 billion, and operates at 23 academic locations in 20 cities.

Dr. Mitchell was instrumental in securing the partnership with MSU Texas, which officially joined as the fifth member institution of the TTU System on Sept. 1, 2021, following the 87th Texas legislative session when Gov. Greg Abbott authorized House Bill 1522.

“Each year the Chamber brings in a speaker to talk about a key piece of our economy,” Henry Florsheim, President and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber said. “The addition of Midwestern State to the Texas Tech system is one of the biggest recent pieces of news in Wichita Falls, and we thought Dr. Mitchell would be of great interest to the business community.”

The Economic Forum takes place Thursday, December 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MPEC.

Tickets are $65 for Chamber members and $80 for non-members and can be purchased by emailing Sarah Walton or calling (940) 723-2741.